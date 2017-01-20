Deputies: Two men fire shots, rob convenience store in George

Two men on the run in George after deputies say they entered a convenience store firing off guns and demanding money.

Grant County deputies say the two suspects entered “Beer Wine & More of George” convenience store on Royal Avenue Drive in George. Deputies say the men were firing off guns and one of the bullets hit a beer cooler at the rear of the store, breaking the glass, but no one inside was hit. The suspects then forced two people inside the shop to lay on the ground face down after one of them open the cash register by gunpoint. Deputies say the suspects left with cash and liquor.

The two suspects are described as 17 to 20 years of age, one was wearing a grey hoodie with a scarf or bandana around his face while wearing gloves and the other is described as wearing a black sweat shirt with a black mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.