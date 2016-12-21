UPDATE: Deputies identify Yakima package thief caught on camera

A woman is on the run after deputies say she was caught on surveillance video stealing a package from the front door of a home.

Deputies say the package was stolen about 40 minutes after delivery on Friday Dec. 16th. The homeowners say when they never found the package at the door they contacted the delivery company and were told it was left by the door.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the package is believed to be stolen by 37-year-old Elizabeth Long described as Caucasian, in her mid to late 20’s with long brown hair … driving a grey or silver Chevrolet Z-71 extended cab pickup truck with tinted windows and stock wheels and tires. Long has an existing felony warrant for her arrest.

The truck in the photo has been located along with other evidence of unreported package thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Yakima County Crime Stoppers.