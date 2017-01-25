Deputies search for man connected to Wapato shooting

Deputies search for another suspect believed to be involved in a Wapato shooting that left two people hurt.

Grant County Sheriff Deputies say the shooting happened off the 10th block of Egan Road on Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found a 45-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her shoulder and a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Deputies believe two men arrived at the home in a car and shortly after the men got into an argument with the two victims, that is when shots were fired.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition and the man was treated at the scene.

Deputies have arrested the 37-year-old shooter and he was arrested near the 300 block of J Street in Yakima by the SWAT team.

The other man is on the run and deputies are still working to identify him, the car is described as a black Volkswagon passenger car.