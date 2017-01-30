Deputies search for driver believed to have hit, destroyed Franklin Co. business sign

Deputies search for a driver believed to have sped off the road, caught air, before crashing into a large business sign and then taking off.

Franklin County Sheriff Office says the Eltopia Irrigation sign was found in pieces on the side of the road over the weekend and the posts were sheared off out of the ground.

Thanks to limited surveillance video, deputies believe a late model blue Toyota SUV or mini van is responsible for the damage. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies.