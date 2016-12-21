Deputies: Man leads police on high-speed chase, crashes into fence

A man is behind bars after leading Grant County deputies on a high-speed chase through Moses Lake during rush hour traffic.

Deputies say 38-year-old Paul Gorden was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants and when deputies attempted to arrested him at a home in the Larson Housing Area, he took off in an SUV.

Gorden is said to have led police on a high speed chase down Highway 17 to Grape Drive, through the Home Depot parking lot and into an adjacent field, down to Central Drive to Valley Road and drove behind the Big 5 Sporting Goods. Deputies say they called off the chase because Gorden was driving so recklessly.

After it was called off, the 38-year-old ran into a fence in the 4300 block of Stratford Road near Maple Drive and Gorden fled on foot. With a K-9 track, he was found a short time later.

During the chase, Gorden hit two other cars near Stratford and State Route 17 but no one was seriously hurt.