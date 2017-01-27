Deputies: Man faces murder charges after Othello woman shot in the head

A woman is dead after Adams County Deputies say a man is believed to have shot her in the head.

Sheriff Dale Wagner says they were called to an Othello home off the 100 block of Barton Rd. Friday after the shooting occurred. Others at the home told deputies the suspect threatened to kill them as well.

Deputies say the suspect then took off in a green car. He was later found by Grant County Deputies and arrested without incident.

Wagner says the relationship between the two is under investigation, but the man is expected to be charged with murder. Deputies say once family is notified and the investigation wraps up they will release more information about the victim and suspect.