Deputies: Benton City man arrested after stealing car, police pursuit and standoff

Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Benton City man after they say he stole a car warming up in East Kennewick, then led police on a short pursuit, which ended in a standoff.

Benton County Sergeant Bob Brockman says early Friday morning a car was stolen on S. Washington street near 27th. Through the course of the investigation, there was a short pursuit but it was called off because Brockman says the man tried to ram one of the officers cars, which ran it off the road.

Deputies say later Friday afternoon they were called to 700 block of Bermuda Road after a homeowner says it appeared a man was trying to steal another car. Deputies responded and found the first stolen car parked behind a house. Nearby they heard noises from a detached garage and discovered the door had been forced open and then barricaded.

“With the assistance of local on-duty SWAT team members, called for the subject to come out using the speakers on their vehicles, a 25-year-old male exited the building and was taken into custody without incident,” says Brockman.

Brockman says Kenneth Kirk now faces several felony charges.