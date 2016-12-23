Deal on water rights OK’d at former Umatilla Chemical Depot

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) – Almost 20,000 acres of land occupied by the former Umatilla Chemical Depot is a step closer to a rebirth as an industrial hub.

The U.S. Army and a local redevelopment partnership have a deal on water rights for the property. The depot’s last chemical weapons were destroyed in 2014.

Umatilla and Morrow counties, the ports of Umatilla and Morrow and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation plan to redevelop the land but needed water to attract tenants.

The National Guard can now pump 1,186 gallons per minute for its training base. The Columbia Development Authority will have the rights to the other 73 percent.

Greg Smith, the Columbia Development Authority’s director, says the deal bodes well for the region’s economic development.