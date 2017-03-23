Council votes to move homeless camp near Fort Walla Walla Park

Walla Walla’s City Council decided by a vote of 6-to-1 at Wednesday night’s meeting to relocate a makeshift tent city to an area near Fort Walla Walla Park.

David Brauhn with the city says leaders took a number of factors into consideration when selecting the spot. The camp will be northeast of the remote control airfield and northeast of the Fort Walla Walla museum.

“There are no spots that are perfect, there will always be some objection and some people may be upset about it but we are trying to make the best decision for the greater good,” says Brauhn.

He adds they picked the spot because it still provides residents with access to emergency and social services. Brauhn says the camp will be moved sometime in the next 30-to-60 days, though logistics haven’t yet been completed.