Cost of Oregon Shakespeare Festival tickets increase

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – The price of tickets for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is rising for 2017.

The Mail Tribune reported Tuesday that tickets range from $67 to $140 for the season that opens Feb. 24, up from $65 to $123 last year. Like last year the cheapest section of seats will retail for $30.

The Flex Pass bundle of five discounted tickets is going up from $150 to $175, with each individual ticket going up from $30 to $35. The Flex Pass is sold only in February and must be purchased through the Box Office.

OSF Associate Director of Communications Eddie Wallace says the price increase reflects the price of labor and materials. He says he does not believe the increase will hurt attendance.