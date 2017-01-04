Coroner rules Pasco man died from gunshot in shoulder

A man who was dropped off at a Pasco hospital last week, died from a gunshot wound.

According to autopsy results released Wednesday by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, 27-year old Thomas Deleon’s death is ruled a homicide. The coroner’s report said he died from a bullet which entered the left shoulder and caused trauma to the heart and right lung.

Pasco Police say they’re still following leads, but have made no arrests in connection with the shooting on December 30th. Officers believe the man was shot near Myrtle and B Streets in Pasco, then transported to Lourdes Emergency Room in Pasco just before 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Police say someone driving a dark, newer-model SUV left the man at the hospital. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact them.