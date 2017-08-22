Coroner releases autopsy report on boater killed in Kennewick accident

The Franklin County Coroner released an autopsy report on the 34-year-old man who died in a boating accident on the Columbia River two weeks ago.

According to the report, Brandon Martin is found to have died after hitting his head against the water, losing consciousness and drowning Sunday after he and two others were thrown from the boat when it hit a log.

His death was ruled accidental by the coroner, noting his family is in their thoughts and they “wish them love and support,” as they grieve.

Martin was on the boat Sunday Aug. 6th with his aunt and uncle and two cousins when they hit a log and it caused three people to go overboard. Brandon was the only one who did not resurface. His family remained in town until Martin’s body was found four days later. Gerry Martin, Brandon’s father from Mukilteo near Everett, gave a short statement thanking the community, all the law enforcement involved and Mark Allen, a diver who helped recover his boy.