Community freezin’ for a reason at this weekends Polar Plunge

Hundreds of people, expected to brave the winter weather and plunge into the Columbia River this Saturday.

But officers are advising people to not let all the ice and snow we have now, to stop you from taking part and raising money for the Special Olympics.

“The ice is covering the water, by Saturday this will all be cleared out. It is going to be in the 40 degree range and warm. It is going to feel like you are jumping into the Caribbean on a summer day,” says Sergeant Ken Lattin.

Maybe a bit of a stretch, but the goal is to raise $65,000 and with only a few days left, the community has raised about half-that amount. Organizers say anyone can take the plunge for a donation of $50.00. You can register for the event at the Special Olympics website.

The Polar Plunge will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016 at Columbia Park near the boat launch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.