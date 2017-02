Here are the school, work, and other organizational closures and delays for Friday, February 3, 2017:

Bickleton Schl. Dist.: 2 Hours Late.

Highland School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Naches Schl. Dist.: Buses on snow routes.

Yakima Schl. Dist.: Buses on snow routes.

Imbler Schl. Dist.: CLOSED