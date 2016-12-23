Christmas time is here! Sharing our favorite memories and traditions

Most of us love this time of year, but why? Is it the Christmas music, decking the halls or putting presents under the tree? We went around the community to find out and many people said their favorite family traditions involved match PJ’s at Christmas time or something to do with opening presents around the tree.

WalletHub has also found Christmas to be American’s favorite holiday at 78% followed by Thanksgiving at 74% and then Fourth of July at 47%.

According to the History channel an Englishman helped make sending Christmas cards popular when he started making small cards with festive pictures and pre-writing a greeting inside back in the late 1830’s. Caroling also started in England. Musicians would travel from town to town and in return for a performance they would hope for money or a hot meal.

You can listen to some of the communities favorite holiday memories or traditions by listening below: