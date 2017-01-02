Central Washington hit with several inches of snow up to 12 inches

The National Weather Service is showing snow amounts in the Mid-Columbia Basin between 3 and 6 inches in Kennewick, more than 8 inches in parts of Richland, and more than 12 inches east of Union Gap.

Jim Smith with the National Weather Service in Pendleton says the storm packed more of a punch than forecasters expected.

“Upper lull kinda installed over the area and caused a lot more snowfall than we were expecting,” says Smith.

The Mid-Columbia Basin is under a winter storm warning until 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. If you plan to drive through town Monday, Ken Lattin with the Kennewick Police Department says you need to make sure you completely clear snow from your front and back windshields and your lights. He adds the roads are slick, give yourself extra time to get where you’re going and consider carrying chains until conditions improve.