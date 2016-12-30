Celebrate New Years with the kids at “First Night”

It is an New Year’s Eve event that has taken place for the past 20 years, but this year “First Night” may be different from what the community is used to.

“It is a new look and feel, it is a new group that is putting on “First Night at the Carousal,” so now it includes the carousal element to it, which will make it a whole lot more fun. The carousal is very family focused and family-centric so everything we are doing is based on that,” says Parker Hodge with Gesa Carousal of Dreams.

The event will include a magic show, face painting, photo booth and to end the evening at 9:00 p.m. there will be the area’s only New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

Hodge says the event will be held all indoors and the fireworks will also be able to be viewed inside. The event is December 31st, from 3-9:00 p.m. off of 2901 Southridge Boulevard in Kennewick.

Adults and Children (5-12) are $6.00, any kids under 5 years old are free.

You can find more information at the “First Night” website.