Boardman students help create statewide student tip line

A statewide tip line for schools in Oregon launched Tuesday and the program was made possible, in part, thanks to several students at a Boardman high school.

Vice Principle David Norton at Riverside Jr./Sr. High School says a police explorers class meet several times with Jodi Sherwood from Oregon State Police to create “SafeOregon.”

“Coming up with a name for it, the look and the feel of the website, talked to her about different ideas about how to teach kids about how to report, the thing that they did at least from my end that was most beneficial was the testing of the site,” says Norton.

Norton says the program allows any student, parent or staff member to anonymously call or text a tip, which will be sent directly to Oregon State Police in an effort to prevent violence, cyber-bullying or suicides. Norton says Riverside previously had a similar program but it would send messages to the school officials, who then could forward it on to police, this will now flip that process.

“Which allows their response time to be much faster than it used to be,” says Norton.

He says the entire Morrow County School District is on board with the program which is free to school districts. The idea was approved through the state legislature last year as a tool to help keep students safe.