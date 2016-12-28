Benton County seeks nominees for Treasurer Post

Benton County Treasurer Duane Davidson has resigned his post after being elected State Treasurer in November. Davidson’s resignation is effective January 11, 2017.

Because he was an elected Republican, the Chairman of the Benton County Republican Party has called for its Nominating Committee to ask for nominees for the open post.

To be considered, nominees should be a registered voter who prefers the Republican Party, and reside in Benton County.

Anyone who would like to be considered for the position should send a postage-paid, stamped letter stating your interest and your qualifications to:

BCRP Nominating Committee

3101 W. Canyon Lakes Drive

​ Kennewick, WA 99337

Your letter must be received by 5:00 pm, Friday, January 6, 2017.

Questions regarding this process should be directed to Jerry Martin, Nominating Committee Chair at 509-586-3349 or jandrmartin@charter.net.