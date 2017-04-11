Benton County deputies arrest two teens for vandalizing cop car

Two teens sit behind bars in connection with the vandalism of a Benton County patrol car in Prosser.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office says during their investigation they found out that a 16 and 17-year-old were seen in the area. Deputies identified the two and found them living in the 20000 block of N. Hinzerling Road.

Deputies say with a search warrant they were able to find evidence of burglary of the road department and theft from the same area as where the car was parked. Both the teens have ties to local criminal gangs and now face burglary, theft and malicious mischief charges.

Deputies say the car was parked at the county Public Works maintenance yard and was damaged sometime over the weekend. The vandals threw about 20 rocks over a fence, striking the patrol car several times, smashed four of the windows and spray-painted the hood with the word “Pigs.”