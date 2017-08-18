Benton City woman shot at fourplex, deputies search for suspects

A 22-year-old woman is in stable condition after deputies say she was shot in the back with a rifle at the Benton City fourplex.

Deputies say they received a 911 call that two cars pulled up to 700 block of 8th Street at a high rate of speed. One of the cars picked up Mariah Coronado who was shot and drove her to the hospital, deputies say the other car took off. Another call came in from Kadlec about 15 minutes later, reporting to deputies they had a gunshot victim.

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says after talking with witnesses they believe six people were in the apartment off 8th and Della Street at the time of the shooting, but only one woman was in the apartment when deputies arrived. Hatcher says that woman has been detained and is not cooperating with the investigation.

At this time they are working to investigate what led up to the shooting. They are also serving out a search warrant at the apartment where Coronado lives, to collect evidence and attempt to determine who is responsible for the shooting.

Hatcher says a home across the street did have surveillance video and they are looking at it to pinpoint the descriptions of cars and those who may have been in the apartment.

The shooting remains under investigation.