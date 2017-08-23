Beer battered spuds, nitrogen cereal and deep fried pickles? Food sample event at fair

If you plan to head to the fair Thursday, you may want to go with an empty stomach.

Lori Lancaster the Fair Executive Director says over 20 food vendors will be taking part in the $2 Buck Bites event from 2-6 p.m.

“Started last year with this event, people are always looking for ways to try more food, the portions are usually huge at the fair, so we decided to do something where each vendor had a small version of their signature dish and it would only be $2,” says Lancaster.

There is a full list of vendors taking part in the event and what options they’ll be dishing up below:

All American Grill (Yakisoba Bowl)

Azar’s Café (Gyro)

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs (Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog)

Beaver State Burrito (Bowl of Beans & Rice)

Coffee Caravan (Italian Soda)

E & G Catering (Italian Sausage)

Frost Me Sweet (Cupcakes)

Henry’s Restaurant (Nachos)

Jermey Westmoreland Concessions (Corn Dog)

Jeremy Westmoreland Concessions (Deep Fried Pickle)

Just Cleta’s (Ice Cream Cone)

Knights of Columbus (Ice Cream)

Korn Man of WA (Corn)

Leo’s BBQ (Tri-Tip Sliders)

Miranda’s Sno Shack (Frozen Lemonade)

Moolicious Espresso (Italian Soda)

Nitro Shack (Nitrogen Cereal)

Old Fashioned Kettle Corn (Kettle Corn)

Pasco-Kennewick Rotary (Elephant Ear)

Piggly Wiggly’s (BBQ Sliders)

Piggly Wiggly’s (Lemonade)

Pizza Hut (Bread Sticks)

Raspados (Fruit Cup)

Sawyer Boyz (BBQ Sliders)

Spud McVayes (Beer Battered Spuds)

Taco City (Tacos)

Tropical Sno (Sno Cone)

Young Life (Dippin’ Dots)