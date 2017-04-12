Backcountry skier dies in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) – A skier reported missing near Snoqualmie Pass has been found dead from apparent injuries suffered during an avalanche.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the 36-year-old Snoqualmie man was found on Tuesday night.

Sheriff spokeswoman Cindi West says the man told a friend he was going backcountry skiing at Red Mountain near Snoqualmie Pass on Tuesday and promised to call when he came out. When the friend didn’t hear from the man by 2:45 p.m., he called police.

Search and rescue crews responded and searched into the night. At about 9 p.m., crews found an avalanche debris field and located the skier soon after. He was still wearing his hiking boots and his skis were still in his pack.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.