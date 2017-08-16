Autopsy report released in Kennewick officer-involved shooting

The Benton County Coroner reports an autopsy has been completed on the sword-wielding man shot by Kennewick police Sunday evening.

According to Dr. Sigmund Menchel, 46-year-old Hussein Hassan died from multiple gunshots to the torso.

A toxicology test will be done by the Washington State Patrol and results are expected in about eight weeks.

Officers Joshua Kuhn and Jason Kiel went to the intersection of 10th Ave. and S. Olympia St. at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a man walking around armed with a sword. Officials with the police department say the two arrived at the scene at the same time, and one officer got out of his patrol vehicle to approach the suspect. That’s when the man struck the officer in the head with the sword.

Kennewick Police Officer Keith Noble says both officers unholstered their firearms and fired shots toward the man, hitting him several times.

Medics arrived on the scene and treated the suspect, who later died at the hospital. The officer who was hit with the sword was also treated for his injuries, and later released.