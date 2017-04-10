Autopsy finds that Yakima jail inmate died of brain aneurism

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – An inmate found unresponsive in his cell at the Yakima County Jail later died of a brain aneurism.

The sheriff’s office said Monday that 21-year-old Antonio Espinoza of Wapato was found in his sell on April 3. He was taken to a Seattle hospital where he later died.

An autopsy concluded that there was not trauma or evidence of foul play. The medical examiner ruled he died of natural causes.