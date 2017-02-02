Argument leads to lockdown at Grant County high school

Deputies say a lockdown at a high school in Wilson Creek near Soap Lake was put into place because of a disturbance following a disagreement between school staff and parents of a student.

Deputies say they were called around 11:20 a.m. to the Wilson Creek High School and that is when the lockdown was initiated. Deputies say no arrests were made and there was never any credible threat to staff or students.

The lockdown was lifted at around 3 p.m.

LOCKDOWN CANCELED WILSON CREEK SCHOOL https://t.co/KhHMMTBZso — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) February 2, 2017

#NOW: School on lockdown as precaution and deputies are on scene at Wilson Creek School. Deputies say no active… https://t.co/6NpgatMzGl — NewsRadio 610 KONA (@610KONARADIO) February 2, 2017