Argument leads to lockdown at Grant County high school

Posted By: Maecy Enger February 2, 2017

Deputies say a lockdown at a high school in Wilson Creek near Soap Lake was put into place because of a disturbance following a disagreement between school staff and parents of a student.

Deputies say they were called around 11:20 a.m. to the Wilson Creek High School and that is when the lockdown was initiated. Deputies say no arrests were made and there was never any credible threat to staff or students.

The lockdown was lifted at around 3 p.m.

