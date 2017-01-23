Police find 9-year-old Canada girl following Amber Alert

A 9-year-old girl from Canada was found in Bellingham after she was believed to have been taken by her mother during a custody visit.

The New Westminster police say it is believed the girls mother, Wilma Estrada entered the U.S. near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing near Blaine, Washington on Sunday and violated a court order.

Officers say they located the vehicle the pair was believed to be traveling in at a Bellingham hotel Monday afternoon. A short time later, officers confirmed they located both the 9-year-old and her mother at a Catholic church nearby.

Police had said the girls mother refused to work with the British Columbia Director of Child, Family, and Community Services to ensure Makayla is appropriately cared for, and that her specific needs are met, causing officers to be concerned for the 9-year-old’s safety.

Confirm Officers are onscene with mother and daughter at Assumption — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) January 24, 2017

