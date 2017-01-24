Alaska offers four new flights from Portland

New seasonal flights will be available from a Washington-based airline flying out of the Rose City.

Alaska Airlines says it will start flights between Portland-Philadelphia on May 22, Portland-Milwaukee, Wisconsin, starting June 5 and Portland-Baltimore starting June 6.

A new nonstop service between Portland and Albuquerque will start Aug. 18 and operate year-round.

Tickets for the new routes will go on sale Tuesday. Several flights from the Tri-Cities airport head to Portland each day.