Air National Guard getting ready to help track Santa

The Oregon Air National Guard says it is not uncommon to have Air Force pilots fly alongside Saint Nick as he delivers presents.

Santa Spotters at McChord Air Force Base near Spokane keep an eye on the Big Guy as he makes his way through the Northwest, and they report the information to NORAD in Colorado. Lt. Commander Paul Noel at NORAD says the agency has tracked Santa’s route every Christmas Eve since 1955, when a newspaper ad accidentally printed NORAD’s number as a hotline for kids to call.

“The watch commander a Colonel Harry Shoup, answered the call and had his operators provide him Santa’s location. We are honored that NORAD tracks Santa has become a part of so many families holiday traditions,” says Noel.

Lt. Commander Noel adds they keep a close eye on the big guy as he makes his way through the Pacific Northwest.

You can also track Santa from your home by heading to the NORAD website.