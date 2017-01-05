Adams Co. Deputies: Three on the run after beating, threatening and robbing victims

A man is on the run after Adams County Deputies say he is believed to be one of three men who entered a home, threatened those inside by gunpoint and took off with several valuables.

Deputies say the armed robbery happened at the 800 block of S. Hwy 24 near Othello on Monday. Deputies say the three suspects entered a home during the night all wearing masks. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the people inside. One of the suspects also hit one of the victims in the face several times. All the victims were put in a bedroom and threatened not to leave.

Several items were taken including cell phones, deputies say a ping later in the day showed the phone in East Wenatchee.

The suspect who has been identified is Zane Grissom, described as 5’7″, with hazel eyes. The other man has a dark-complexion, 5-11″, 210 lbs. and stocky. The third person is described as 5’8″-5’10”, average build and average build, one victim thought it might be a female with long hair in a ponytail or bun. The suspects were described as speaking both English and Spanish.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Adams County Deputies.