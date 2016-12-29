AAA: 2 out of 3 people distrust auto repair shops

Every two out of three people do not trust auto repair shops because of overcharging, negative past experiences and unnecessary work being done, that according to a recent study by AAA.

Jennifer Cook with the Washington branch says there are a few steps you can take to avoid getting ripped off.

“The wonderful online reviews, so I would go online and check out what other people are saying about the history of the experiences that they have had with that shop, or talk with friends and family about the experiences that they have had,” says Cook.

She also suggests taking in the car to a new location just for an oil change or battery check.

“Look for things like do they have certification such as the ASE certification, is the shop area clean and organized, do they offer warranties for their work and you can always look for the AAA sign as well,” says Cook.

AAA also has a list of recommended auto repair locations on the company website, Cook says there are 8 in the Tri-Cities.