Holidays, winter weather leads to drop in blood supply

Snow and cold conditions in the Pacific Northwest has led to many blood drives being canceled… and that means fewer pints of blood at the ready for use in emergency or for surgeries and other treatments.

“With the hectic holiday schedule at the end of December and early January, that contributed to about 1,000 fewer blood drives hosted by the volunteer groups we work with,” said Natividad Lewis with the Red Cross of the Cascades.

In the Tri-Cities area, that translates to about 2,600 fewer units of blood available for use.

Lewis says you never know when you or someone you love might need to use donated blood.

“I’ve talked to so many people who donate on a regular basis, who have needed blood at some point,” said Lewis. “They were either already blood donors and thankful that the courtesy was returned to them, and others had received it and became donors and look at donation as a way of paying it forward.”

Platelet donations are also constantly needed. The platelets must be used within 5 days of being donated, according to Lewis, and so they are nearly always in short supply.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets, go the Red Cross website or call 1-800-Red-Cross.