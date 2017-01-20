60th Anniversary of Wapato fundraiser helping those battling cancer

A fundraiser run by student volunteers and helping those who are battling cancer, will be held Friday evening for the 60th year.

Mike Balmelli with the school district says the Bean Feed started in 1957 as a way to help a student with cancer. Balmelli says the fundraiser has almost become a part of the fabric of the community and draws in alumni each year.

The money now goes to the North Star Lodge Cancer Center in Yakima and keeps all the money local.

The feed starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Wapato High School Commons Area, you can buy tickets at the door. The cost is Adults-$5.00 and Students/Kids-$3.00. The dinner will include a traditional Cowboy Bean meal and you will also have your choice of chili. You can find more information at the school website.