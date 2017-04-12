About 400 Washington ICE detainees launch hunger strike

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Washington immigration activists say about 400 detainees held at an ICE detention center are participating in a hunger strike.

The Seattle Times reports a Washington anti-detention group NWDC Resist rallied in front of the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma Monday to address living conditions inside the center such as the quality of food, health care and high commissary prices. Activists say some detainees have already gone two days without food.

Maru Mora Villalpando says the group confirmed the number of participants through phone calls and email.

ICE spokeswoman Rose Richeson says the number of people refusing to eat is declining and there is staff watching those who continuing. Detainees who go 72 hours without food will be taken to the medical department for monitoring and possibly treatment.