20-year-old man arrested after several month-long stalking investigation

A 20-year-old Pasco man was arrested Tuesday morning for stalking following a several month-long investigation.

Kennewick police officers say Luis Garcia-Ponce allegedly would target female joggers in the morning hours in different parts of town.

According to police, the man would drive alongside the women and make inappropriate comments before speeding off. Officers say they were able to identify a suspect vehicle with a license plate and the locations he would frequent.

Tuesday morning officers were able to locate the SUV and Garcia-Ponce; he was arrested and now faces charges for stalking.