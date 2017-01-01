2 adults, 2 children dead in plane crash

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a 63-year-old Sequim pharmacist was the pilot aboard a small plane that crashed last week, killing all four people on board.

Jefferson County prosecuting attorney and coroner, Michael Haas, identified the victims as pilot Jon Bernhoft, his 61-year-old fiancee Carla Parke and her two grandchildren — a 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, both of Bellingham.

The aircraft left Boeing Field in Seattle for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control about 45 minutes later.

Searchers found the single-engine Cessna and four bodies in a heavily wooded ravine in Jefferson County Friday morning.

The Peninsula Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2hZwAzN) that officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board worked Saturday to extract the wreckage from the ravine.