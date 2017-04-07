17-year-old crashes through West Richland roundabout

A 17-year-old crashed through a roundabout, hitting several curbs, signs, trees and boulders before stopping.

That according to West Richland police who say they were called out Friday morning after the teen was heading southbound on Bombing Range road and crashed. Officers believe four other passengers were involved in the crash, but took off before officers arrived. Two of the passengers were found a few blocks away, one of them was a minor.

The passengers and driver were taken to the hospital. Officers believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.