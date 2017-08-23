Police: 15-year-old driver flips family car in Kennewick

Police say a 15-year-old boy flipped a car on its side Wednesday afternoon on Canal near the 395 overpass.

Kennewick officer Cory McGee says they are still investigating what lead up to the crash. They received 911 calls from witnesses who say the car flipped just west of the 395 overpass and two people were getting out. Officers say they believe the 14-year-old passenger and the driver were both wearing seat belts and were not hurt in the crash.

McGee says neither boy had a valid drivers license and they believe speed was a factor in the crash. Officers are still investigating to see what charges may be filed.

Officers believe the car belongs to one of the boy’s families and was not stolen.