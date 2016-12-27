“12 Days of Christmas” gifts will cost more this year

On the first day of Christmas, you may not have gotten a partridge in a pear tree, but if you did get all the gifts from the “12 Days of Christmas,” it would have cost over $34,000.

All this week is considered the “12 Days of Christmas,” highlighted in the song that can all too easily get stuck in your head. Thomas Melcher with PNC Asset Management Group says this year they checked to see how much each of the 12 gifts would cost on the Internet and it turned out to cost even more, over $44,000.

“Really when it comes to shipping you are talking about livestock and people, which as you can imagine are not the easiest thing in the world to ship and therefore we see a bit of a premium,” says Melcher.

He adds turtle doves and drummers will cost you the most due to a shortage of birds and an increase in pay for the drummers this year.

This tradition of calculating the cost of the 12 Days of Christmas, started 33 years ago as a holiday letter to clients of the firm.