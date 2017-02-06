Kennewick man arrested in connection with armed robberies

Kennewick police arrested a man wanted in connection with two armed robberies overnight.
Investigators say a 21-year old Kennewick man was arrested Monday morning and faces (2) counts of Armed Robbery.
Officers say Kevin Krupkat Jr. is believed to have entered the 7-11 early Monday morning off W. Clearwater Ave. wearing a mask and demanding money from the clerk while holding a pistol. They say anothe armed robbery occur at the Circle K store around 4:02 a.m.
An officer spotted him running from the scene and was able to arrest him. Officers are not looking for any additional suspects related to these two robberies.
