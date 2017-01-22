One person has died, one woman was hurt in an accident on Van Giesen at Keene Road in West Richland Sunday afternoon.
Troopers with the Washington State Patrol say a man driving a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign, and collided with a pick-up at the intersection.
The man driving the sedan, reportedly in his twenties, died at the scene.
A man and woman in the truck were taken to Kadlec with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident closed down the roadway from around 3:15pm to 7:00pm while law enforcement investigated and cleared the scene.
Be the first to comment on "1 Dead in West Richland accident"