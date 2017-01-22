1 Dead in West Richland accident

One person has died, one woman was hurt in an accident on Van Giesen at Keene Road in West Richland Sunday afternoon.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol say a man driving a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign, and collided with a pick-up at the intersection.

The man driving the sedan, reportedly in his twenties, died at the scene.

A man and woman in the truck were taken to Kadlec with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident closed down the roadway from around 3:15pm to 7:00pm while law enforcement investigated and cleared the scene.